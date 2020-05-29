Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) today starts allocating designated parks, stages and routes to taxi operators to guide their operations as public transport is set to resume.

In his last address to the nation, President Museveni hinted on the possibility of having public transport resume on June 4th under clear Standard Operating Procedures.

The Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Minister Betty Amongi says after registering with KCCA, the operators will have to report to the ministry of transport to obtain a temporary route chart that will only be valid until 31st December 2020.

The six months grace period is to allow public transport operators obtain a permanent route chart, colour code, and other user fees.

The minister says that effective 1st January 2021, all vehicles that will not have complied shall not be allowed to operate within greater Kampala.

Meanwhile bus operators have been advised to report directly to the ministry of transport for guidance.