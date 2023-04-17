The Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Dorothy Kisaka has again spoken out about the poor state of roads in the city.

This is after a Sunday Monitor reader, David Bizimana specifically pointed out the bad state of the road connecting to Naguru Hospital via Naguru remand home towards Uganda Police Headquarters.

In his letter to the editor, Bizimana said that it is such a shame to those in power including KCCA leadership and the MPs representing the area.

However, according to Kisaka, the public outcry over potholed city roads will not last long as the authority is working to urgently address the matter.

She says priority is to be given to Salaama road and industrial area, under the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP) which will see over 70km of roads in the city constructed.

She has asked all road users in the city to be patient, as the authority upgrades and re-constructs dilapidated roads.