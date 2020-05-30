

The KCCA Cabinet has resolved to suspend Trade Licenses, Market Dues and Commercial User fees.

The meeting chaired by the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago arrived to a conclusion after a thorough assessment of the COVID-19 pandemic and its related effects and resolved that it is no longer viable to meet the KCCA budgetary projections.

The total KCCA Budget is Shs521b and out of the same, approximately Shs100b is expected to be generated from Local Revenue.

The cabinet observed that following the lockdown imposed due to the pandemic many city businesses need a jerk start and it may not be proper for KCCA to impose taxes during a time when these are struggling.

Lukwago said that Trade Licenses will be suspended up-to 31st December 2020 and this grace period will enable the business community to get back to business.

He added that even market dues will be suspended up-to 31st December 2020.

The Executive noted that majority of the urban poor ply their goods in the markets and they have equally suffered the consequences of COVID-19 meanwhile Commercial User fees are also suspended up-to 31st December 2020.