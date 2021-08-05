By Prossy Kisakye

Kampala Capital City Authority is calling for calm from taxi drivers who were operating in Old Taxi Park, assuring them that it will soon be reopened for public use.

This is after taxi operators under their umbrella body Kampala Operational Taxi Stages Association (KOTSA) threatened to storm and capture the park blaming the city’s governing body, KCCA for the continued delay to finish the rehabilitation works which started early last year.

Now the spokesperson of the Authority, Daniel NuweAbiine tells KFM that threats will not prompt KCCA to reopen the park before all construction works are complete.

He noted that some equipment to aid the completion of the park is still in the procurement process, urging the affected parties to be a little patient

According to KCCA, the old taxi park will have designated entry and exit points for both vehicles and pedestrians and will have access control for vehicles to avoid queuing on the surrounding roads and congestion within the park.

The park used by over 200, 000 people daily will also have improved sanitary facilities such as toilets, an administration block and a Police Post and CCTV cameras.