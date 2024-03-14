Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has announced an outbreak of conjunctivitis (red eye) in schools across Kampala City.

In a letter addressed to all head teachers and principals of both government and private institutions, the acting director education and social services, Mr Maginot Charles Bonnie, urged schools to re-activate the existing infection prevention measures including frequent hand washing with water and soap among others.

“Cases have already been reported in some of our schools and education institutions,” the letter

Additionally, all head teachers have been directed to ensure that children avoid touching or rubbing their eyes, avoid shaking hands and close contact with one another in addition to ensuring screening of visitors to their respective schools.

According to scientists, conjunctivitis can be caused by allergies or a bacterial or viral infection and can be extremely contagious and is spread by contact with the eye secretions from an infected person.