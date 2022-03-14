By Prossy Kisakye

Kampala Capital City Authority, has decried the continuous reductions in its annual national financial budget.

This after the presentation of the ministerial policy statement financial year 2022-23 in council meeting that convened this afternoon.

According to the budget framework paper for this FY, KCCA is allocated Shs419bn, out of this shs280bn is government grant and shs 139.68bn is projected from external funding.

Speaking to the media at the sidelines of the council meeting, the Authority’s executive Dorothy Kisaka, said that this budget is not enough to cater for KCCA programs but will have to work within it since even the government in the last 2 years of the pandemic has been struggling.Meanwhile the lord mayor of Kampala has asked government to increase the budget for road construction and maintenance saying that many city roads and drainage are in a sorry state.

In the current budge estimate KCCA has been allocated200bn shillings for integrated transport infrastructure and services.