Kampala Capital City Authority ((KCCA) technical wing, has challenged the lord mayor, Erias Lukwago to produce proof of the alleged inflated figures for the city road maintenance project set to commence this February.

The government of Uganda secured over $280m from the African Development Bank meant for rehabilitation and construction of 31 roads in the five divisions of the city.

Addressing the media at City Hall, Lukwago said the project will cover 69km of roads, each kilometre estimated to cost Shs14.4Bn, a figure he claims is inflated.

However, KCCA spokesperson, Simon Kasyate has dismissed the allegations, saying that due process was followed.