The Executive Director (ED) of Kampala Capital City Authority, Dorothy Kisaka has implored the bodaboda fraternity in Kampala to collaborate with the authority in the fight against Ebola.

She made the remarks at the launch of the Ebola public health awareness campaign in the five city divisions.

The campaign which is sponsored by development partners targets different business sectors in Kampala, including markets, taxi industry, city malls, and arcades among others.

Kisaka urged bodaboda riders to be vigilant as they carry passengers, adding that their chances to catch the Ebola virus are high.

The Kampala central mayor, Salim Uhuru also asked bodaboda riders to consider Ebola a serious threat to their job noting that if it’s not contained in time, it might lead to another lockdown in the city.

Meanwhile, the chairman of bodaboda riders Kampala district, Siraje Mutyaba, urged fellow riders to adhere to all set guidelines to combat Ebola spread and avoid carrying more than one passenger.