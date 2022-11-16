The Executive Director (ED) of Kampala Capital City Authority, Dorothy Kisaka, has urged the casual laborers of the authority in the five divisions of the city to be patient while asking for salary increment.

She made the remarks while handing over Personal Protective Equipments – PPEs to all KCCA frontline staff at city hall in Kampala on Tuesday afternoon.

She said the authority has already budgeted for salary enhancement of all frontline workers and is trying to convince government to increase the KCCA budget for the next financial year.

Meanwhile Kisaka has commended Mandera Group of Companies for fulfilling its pledge by donating over 10 tonnes of posho to KCCA causal laborers.