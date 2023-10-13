The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) in conjunction with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) and police has today started implementing the President’s directive of removing wetland encroachers.

Recently, President Museveni ordered land encroachers to leave wetlands before government forcefully evicts them, saying they are the reason for the unreliable rainfall which also affects irrigation schemes.

They have started in areas of Bulenga and over 200 people have been evicted so far.

The KCCA Deputy spokesperson, William Lubuulwa told the media during the evicting process that floods in Kampala and other parts of the country are caused by people who settle in wetlands

He has warned all people who turned a deaf ear to remain utilizing wetlands that will be forcefully removed.

Meanwhile, people who have been removed from wetlands at Bulenga have condemned NEMA and KCCA for removing them without a clear notice as well as allocating them to other places.