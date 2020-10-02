Kampala Capital City Authority Council has eulogized the late former mayor of Kampala, Hajji Nasser Ntege Ssebaggala, who died last weekend, as a great statesman and political mentor that the city and entire country will miss forever.

This was in today’s council meeting presided over by the speaker Abubaker Kawalya held at city hall to honour his achievements where he laid in state for public viewing before his burial on Sunday.

Kawalya said that the city will miss late Ssebaggala for his lobby for garbage collection trucks from China which are still used up to date, he initiated the creation of garbage collection companies.

He added that Ssebaggala is responsible for lobbying the Chinese to build the China-Uganda friendship hospital in Naguru and also he will be remembered as the initiator of the practice of Market vendors owning their markets among others.

Meanwhile the lord mayor of Kampala Erias Lukwago noted that to keep Ssebagala in the hearts of city dwellers his cabinet has resolved to name one city street his name.

Lukwago has also paid Shs5M shs to help in preparations of his burial.