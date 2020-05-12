The acting executive director of Kampala Capital City Authority, Eng Andrew Kitaka has explained why the authority chose to rehabilitate the old taxi park during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. KCCA has dismissed reports that they want to push away taxis from the city.

This is after a group of taxi drivers yesterday stormed the old taxi park as the authority conducted groundbreaking for the facility.

Eng Andrew Kitaka has told journalists at the Media Center that the rehabilitation of this facility was planned earlier under the public transport reforms, but they decided to use this period to avoid the inconveniences of relocating taxis if they were operating.

He has given assurance that, just like it was the case with the new taxi park, all those who were working at the facility will resume work after completion of the reconstruction works expected to take three months.