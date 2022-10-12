By Shabibah Nakirigya

Thousands of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) frontline workers from the five divisions which constitute Kampala district have gathered at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds to celebrate their day in honour of their services.

The engagement aimed at discussing several issues involved in their line of duty as frontliners will also address some of the challenges they face in the course of their work.

KCCA spokesperson, Simon Kasyate says the authority’s frontliners include the enforcement team, garbage collectors, janitors, sweet and drainage cleaners, and gardeners among others.

He says the event will also be used to recognize outstanding team supervisors.