Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has procured surveillance body cameras to monitor enforcement officers in the field.

This was revealed by the executive director of the Authority, Dorothy Kisaka while meeting KCCA enforcement officers at City Hall in Kampala.

The engagement was meant to get feedback from them on how they can improve their duties by removing bad elements within the team following public outcry especially down town street vendors and hawkers of inhuman treatment exhibited by the officers while on duty.

Speaking to the media shortly after the engagement Kisaka said the surveillance cameras are already in place and have been tested.

She is optimistic that they will help the authority to get rid of the undisciplined individuals.