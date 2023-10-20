The Statehouse Anti-Corruption Unit will today arraign in Court the Kampala District Land Board chairperson, Mr. David Balondemu over fraud charges.

Balondemu was arrested from his office on Wednesday on allegations that he obtained by false pretence, Shs 2.5 billion from a Korean investor, Hyun UK Kim.

According to the unit spokesperson Ms Mariam Natasha, Balondemu will be produced before the City Hall Court at midday.

He joins two other suspects who are currently on remand with many others still at large.