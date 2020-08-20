

Kampala Capital City Authority has launched a four-year, Collaborative Initiative Program on Integrated Local Finances for Sustainable Urban Development (PIFUD).

The Project is funded by the European Union and implemented by KCCA, Global fund for Cities Development and Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area (GKMA) Municipalities.

It aims at supporting the implementation of KCCA and GKMA’s existing strategies and programs on Municipal finance, innovation and integrated urban development, as well as fostering linkages with line ministries and the overall urban policy in Uganda through urban policy dialogues, urban plans, economic development plans among others.

While presenting at the launch, the Lord Mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago noted this Program is the heart that will enable Kampala be a Vibrant, Attractive and Sustainable City.

Meanwhile he emphasized the need to act on those areas that increase levels of emissions in cities.