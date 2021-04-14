By Prossy Kisakye

Kampala Capital City Authority council has resolved to re-name Nsambya Estate Road after the late Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

Dr Lwanga was found dead in his house earlier this month after suffering a heart attack, according to the doctor’s report.

The motion was presented by KCCA Speaker Abubaker Kawalya in honor of the late Lwanga’s efforts towards the development of the church.

Nsambya estate road stretches from Total Nsambya past Nsambya hospital and the American Embassy towards Kabalagala.

Meanwhile, the KCCA councilors have opposed the deputy speaker Bruhan Byaruhanga’s motion to rename one of the city roads after the former chairman of UTODA, Moses Katongole in remembrance of his works saying he did not deserve it, alleging that during his reign, many taxi operators were exploited.