By Babra Anyait

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials have today been quizzed by parliament’s committee of national economy regarding allegations of inflated cost of road construction. The committee chaired by John Bosco lkojo interfaced with KCCA officials led by the Authority’s executive director Dorothy Kisaka.

The committee members including lsingiro South MP, Alex Byarugaba and Buliisa County MP Allan Atugonza queried KCCA over shoddy works on roads, drainage channels, and traffic rights done under the Kampala institutional and Infrastructure Development Projects (KIIDP).

KCCA has so far utilised USD 155m out of USD 184m project sum, to pave 385km of roads in Kampala and designed 185km of roads, but the MPs are not satisfied with the quality of work done.

Buliisa County MP, Allan Atugonza questioned the quoted unit cost of road construction works, which KCCA officials blame on the high cost of land compensation.

The committee also questioned the loss of over USD 17m which is approximately Shs62 billion in poundage by KCCA.

According to KCCA, while securing the USD 175m loan from the International Development Association, USD 17.08m which is 9.75% was not disbursed due to exchange loss. But the MPs were not moved by the explanation.