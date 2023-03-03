By Mike Sebalu

The parliamentary committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) has tasked Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) officials to explain the Shs4.1 billion released in the first phase for the construction of the MTN Philip Omondi Stadium in Lugogo.

Parliament endorsed the construction of the 6000-seater stadium that was to cost Shsh10 billion in the KCCA strategic plan of 2018. Construction started in 2020 with hope to be finished by 2023, but construction is still ongoing.

It is said that Shs4.1 billion was released but only Shs2 billion was accounted for in the first phase. KCCA officials are expected to be back before the committee next week on Tuesday to share more details.