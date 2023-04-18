Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is on the spot after losing over 3900 result slips for students who sat for Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) in 2019.

A group of parents with about 200 pupils from Greenhill Academy, Kibuli have since petitioned the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) and KCCA through Lex Uganda Advocates and Solicitors, asking the examination body to reprint pass slips of all the affected students in 14 days from April 14 when the notice was issued.

The UNEB Executive Director, Mr. Daniel Odongo, has told KFM that KCCA is solely responsible for the loss of the results slips for learners from the 51 schools in Kampala.

He says the city authority has to fulfill a number of conditions before they can re-print the affected result slips.

Without giving details of how the result slips got lost, the KCCA deputy executive director, Eng. David Luyimbazi says they are handling the matter.