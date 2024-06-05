Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has partnered with Absa Bank Uganda greening project meant to boost the government’s efforts towards restoration of the country’s forest cover.

In a joint campaign, thy have planted 3,300 mostly indigenous tree species at KCCA’s Agricultural Resource Centre in Kyanja, Wakiso District situated on an expanse of 4.9 acres.

According to Isaac Mugumbule, the head of KCCA’s Landscaping Unit, the authority intends to improve the quality of life of city residents through the Greening Kampala initiative.

“Kampala City is home to over 40% of the total national urban population and the increased population in the city has triggered excessive demand for infrastructure development directly impacting land and other environment resources inclusive of all ecologically sensitive areas. KCCA is working towards the development of a green and clean environment that benefits attributes of a modern city which is climate resilient. We are grateful for the support of private sector partners such as Absa towards enhancing these efforts,” he said.

The tree planting exercise was in commemoration of the World Environment Day today, whose focus this year was on land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience under the theme; “Our land. Our future. We are #GenerationRestoration.”