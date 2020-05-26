Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) says it’s ready to welcome city dwellers from the COVID-19 lockdown as many of the planned activities have been completed.

The authority’s spokesperson Peter Kaujju tells KFM that they have used the lockdown period to improve city infrastructure, re-green and fix pavements among other activities meant to make the city more habitable and with better services.

Kaujju adds that some works like rehabilitation of the Old Taxi Park are still ongoing though they have already secured places where commuter taxis will park when public transport finally reopens.

Government has today started easing the lockdown imposed two months ago to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Private cars are back on the roads and shops and restaurants reopen amid calls for caution and continued observance of social distancing and wearing of face masks among other measures.