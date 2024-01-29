The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has provided Shs20 billion to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for ongoing city road rehabilitation.

This money is part of the Shs4.974 trillion released for the third quarter of the 2023/24 financial year, as announced by the Ministry of Finance permanent secretary and secretary to the treasury, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi on Monday.

“We have two big projects where we got money from the Africa Development Bank and KCCA is supposed to do what we call wrap, we have provided the resources so that that loan of over 300 million dollars (over Shs 1 trillion) can do its work,” Ggoobi said.

Ggoobi said the Shs20 billion is a supplement to the ongoing funded programmes in Kampala Metropolitan Area.