Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has today received seven ambulances to boost health service delivery in the five divisions of the city. These were procured at Shs1.6 billion costing Shs230 million each.

While flagging off the ambulances to the city divisions at City Hall, the Lord Mayor of Kampala, Erias Lukwago asked government for more resources to procure more to at least 70 ambulances, saying the existing 12 are very few compared to the population in the city.

He also called for a mobile clinic to provide emergency health services to Kampala residents.

Lukwago asked city mayors to ensure these ambulances provide quick and emergency services to those in need without discrimination, further urging them to take good care of the vehicles.

Meanwhile, he further called for accountability from the technical wing of KCCA to establish why each ambulance was procured at Shs230 million yet they budgeted them to cost Shs150 million each.