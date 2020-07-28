Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has refuted allegations that Kampala is headed for another lockdown.

This, after reports circulating on social media indicating that the minister of Kampala Betty Among said government is planning for another lockdown in Kampala due to the rising community cases of registered COVID-19 in the city.

However, the interim spokesperson of KCCA, Daniel Nuwe Abine, has dismissed the allegations as fake news.

In March this year, government imposed a nationwide lockdown in a bid to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, however there’s on going partial reopening of the economy.