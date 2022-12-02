Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has refuted the allegations of the Deputy RCC Rubaga Division, Anderson Burora, accusing the authority of including individuals who are not supposed to benefit from Parish Development Modal (PDM) funds on the list of beneficiaries.

Earlier this week Burora, halted the process of giving out PDM funds in Rubaga division due to lack of transparency.

In a press conference he held at his office in Rubaga, Burora blamed KCCA for failure to follow up the actual beneficiaries after discovering that the people on the list are not the ones meant to receive the funds.

He noted that 195 people were supposed to benefit from the program in the division but surprisingly the list has 489 people, calling for further investigations on who added them to the list.

However, KCCA deputy spokesperson, Robert Kalumba, termed Burora’s allegations baseless and advised him to follow the right channels while investigating government programs.