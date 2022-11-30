By Mike Sebalu

Kampala Capital City Authority has been forced to revisit its mobilisation strategy to have a massive turn out of boda boda riders for training.

Since the start of the training on Monday, the accredited training schools had failed to realise a reasonable number of riders.

Other training schools had threatened to withdraw after days of no activity yet they are spending money on paying instructors who spend days without work in addition to paying for other utilities like tents and chairs among others.

The Deputy Executive Director Kampala Capital City Authority, Eng. David Luyimbazi says there has been sabotage in the whole process which they are trying to address as they involve boda boda riders leaders across all the 5 divisions of Kampala to have the training successful.

Minister for Kampala, Minsa Kabanda says leaders’ involvement would be the only tactic to achieve the training goals.