Members of Parliament have demanded that a thorough audit be instituted to scrutinize the basis for the inflated costs of road construction projects within the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

The demand was made last evening after the Nakawa West legislator, Joel Ssenyonyi tabled the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) report on queries raised in the Auditor General for 2021/2022.

Ssenyonyi, also COSASE chairperson revealed that his committee took interest in the matter after it learnt that KCCA had quoted exorbitant rates for similar work for which the Ministry of Works was charged a lower rate.

Consequently, a section of lawmakers during the plenary sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa demanded an investigation into the mess and recommended that it be cleaned up quickly.

As a result Deputy Speaker Tayebwa ordered an audit into the cost of all constructing roads done by KCCA.