Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is set to rehabilitate over 30 city roads and drainages in 2023.

The deputy spokesperson of KCCA, Robert Kalumba tells KFM that these will be rehabilitated under the African Development Bank project.

He said the bank donated to the authority over $288 million (about one trillion seventy-six billion Uganda shillings) to facilitate the rehabilitation works that will kick start early next year.

Among the roads to be rehabilitated include; Muteesa 1, Wamala, Old Mubende, 8th street-Namuwongo, Six street, Sentema , Sir Apollo Kaggwa, Kisaasi 2, Kiteezi, old port bell, Kabalagala junction, Masiro, Queen’s way among others.

Kalumba also confirmed that part of the funds will be used to build drainage systems including the Nalukolongo channel.