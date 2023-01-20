Hilton Foundation, an American-based organization has earmarked over Shs1.8 billion to address issues affecting over 1000 marginalized and under-served communities including refugees and street children living in the five divisions of the Kampala Capital City.

According to the director of gender, community services, and production at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), John Bosco Bashinyora, they have partnered with several local civil society organizations to implement the project.

He says the project includes among others; implementing the child rights audiences which were recently enacted by KCCA to ensure that the rights of children are protected.

The coordinator of the Local Coalition Accelerator, the organization implementing the project, Ms. Naomi Ayot -Oyaro says the $500,000 they have acquired is targeted to help the marginalized communities in Kawempe, Nakawa, Makindye, Rubaga, and Kampala central division, ensuring refugees and street children are empowered.