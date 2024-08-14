By Paul Adude

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has dispatched a team of Engineers to Nkumba-Bukolwa landfill in Katabi after the Town Council authorities agreed to use the Nkumba-Bukolwa landfill as a temporary dumping site.

Kampala Lord, Mr. Mayor Erias Lukwago together with his deputy Doreen Nyanjura held a closed-door meeting with the Katabi Town Council Mayor at the latter’s offices on Tuesday before inspecting the landfill.

They agreed to have the 1,500 tons of garbage that KCCA was dumping in Kiteezi Landfill daily taken to Kaatabi for a period of one month.

Lukwago says the engineers will carry out a study and guide on how to operate in the area.

“As an institution, we are going to have a meeting and take a final decision to present a report to our colleagues and come up with appropriate measures in line with the conditions set by the leadership of Katabi,” Lukwago said.

Katabi Town Council Mayor Ronald Kalema lists some of the issues the two parties agreed to address before the landfill can be used.

“Among the resolutions, we have to work on our road at least to be motorable to accommodate those vehicles, to have the water bowser, to make sure that the dust is not too much, and also to change the route because they have been entering from Nkumba University route, we want them to enter through Kasenyi road,” he said.

Residents and leaders of Nkumba-Bukolwa in Katabi Town Council, had earlier expressed dismay after several garbage trucks including those belonging to the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) were seen dumping rubbish at the 14-acre landfill which borders a National Environment Management (NEMA) protected wetland on Monday.

Entebbe Municipality Deputy Mayor Charles Kabwama told journalists on Monday that it was unfair for the large volumes of garbage that come from Kampala City to be dumped in the area which will overwhelm the Landfill that is managed by Entebbe Municipal Council and already serves other areas like Makindye Ssabagabo, Katabi Town Council, and Kajjansi Town council.

This comes days after a heap of garbage collapsed on houses at Kiteezi landfill in Kasangati, Wakiso district killing over 20 people and livestock as well as destroying properties worth millions of shillings on Saturday Morning.

The search for more bodies continues as several people are still unaccounted for.