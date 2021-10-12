By Moses Ndhaye

The Kampala Capital City Authority says it is targeting to vaccinate over 5,000 people against the corona virus each day in and around the city suburbs.

The state minister for Kampala Kabuye Kyofatogabye says this is being done to ensure that the country achieves its 4.8 million people target to facilitate the safe and full re-opening of the economy.

The minister made the remarks at the launch of a COVID-19 mass vaccination where Uganda Breweries and Coca-Cola have partnered to facilitate the vaccination exercise on October 16th at Kololo Independence Grounds where 20 stations will be established.