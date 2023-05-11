The city Executive Committee Report has pinned Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) technical wing bosses over mismanagement of the $288M loan from the African Development Bank (ADB).

KCCA secured the loan to help in road and drainage renovation projects, street lighting, and skilling vulnerable city women among others.

Scrutinizing the loan usage, the committee headed by Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, discovered that right from awarding and execution of the contracts, there were irregularities.

Lukwago noted that there were powers of attorney that are not registered with the registration bureau, and some KCCA bosses acted as agents to the contractors which is against the law.

The report also indicates that KCCA accounted for Shs40 billion to relocate utilities like powerlines, water cables, and internet cables from road reserves yet the Uganda Roads Fund Act states that these should be relocated by line sectors.

The report also reveals that huge amounts of money were spent on buying condoms and phones for contractors.

Speaking to the media after the Wednesday council meeting where the report was presented to the councilors, Lukwago said they have given the KCCA technical wing a month to defend themselves about the said irregularities.