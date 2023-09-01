Councilors sitting at city hall have put to task the technical wing to explain why five of their fellow councilors have not received their remuneration for the past two months.

This followed a complaint tabled by Fausta Nalubega Bitaano representing Makindye West II, indicating that their fellow councilors hadn’t received their remuneration for the past two months.

The five councilors include the workers’ councilor Bismarck Ssempijja who is on study leave in Canada, the youth councilor Awali Namusisi who is on maternity leave in Canada, Elimiya Masembe who is in America, Rashid Kakande, a councilor representing Kawempe and Immaculate Nalwadda, a councilor from Makindye.

However, the Town Clerk, Mr. Dan Muhumuza noted that the five councilors have missed 4 council sittings, contrary to the Local Government Act that directs on how a councilor should be punished once he misses council sittings which the Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka has given full backing.

The deputy speaker Nasur Masaba advised the executive director to consult with the office of the speaker before making the decision.

Meanwhile, Deputy Lord Mayor, Ms Doreen Nyanjura vowed to engage with the concerned departments to ensure that the five councilors are paid.