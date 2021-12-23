By Juliet Nalwooga

The Kampala Resident City Commissioner Hudu Hussein has revealed that from January 10th 2022, Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) will not permit street vending and hawking.

Delivering his Christmas message at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Hudu urged all hawkers to secure stalls in available markets in and around the city centre in a move that is meant to upgrade and redeem Kampala’s image both locally and abroad.

Hudu says the government has provided space in markets including Usafi and Wandegeya for the same purpose.

He has also rallied Ugandans to stay vigilant amid terror threats and go for Covid-19 vaccination if the economy is to recover from the pandemic’s negative effects.