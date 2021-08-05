By Moses Ndhaye

Kampala Capital City Authority is today set to begin closing down arcades and shopping malls that have failed to comply with the presidential directives on the prevention of COIVID-19.

While inspecting Kampala’s major business hub Kikuubo lane yesterday, the minister for Kampala Minsa Kabanda lane revealed that effective today, no arcade shall be allowed to operate without observing the set Standard Operating Procedures.

The traders operating in Kikuubo lane have meanwhile asked the government to first sensitize the business community before taking such action against them.

President Museveni last week announced a ban on retail business in the Kikuubo shopping area as one of the measures to reduce congestion and curb further spread of COVID-19 in the business area.