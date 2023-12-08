The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) is set to demolish all buildings that were constructed in the slums of Soya Bunga in Makindye.

While speaking to journalists in Soya Bunga, Makindye Division, Daniel Nuweabine, the head of communication NAM summit in KCCA said they want to make Kampala clean ahead of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit scheduled for January 2024.

Nuweabine says they have decided to demolish all buildings constructed in slums and advised the public especially those in such areas to vacate immediately.

“However, people living in Soya Bunga told journalists that they would not vacate the are without compensation, explaining that they spent a lot of money to buy the land.