Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) executive director, Dorothy Kisaka has revealed that the Authority will focus on infrastructure, technology, and people’s well-being in promoting a smart city in the New Year, 2023.

Kisaka tells KFM that the authority wants to promote a conducive business and healthy environment for the city residents.

She noted that government and development partners have provided funds to rehabilitate over 30 city roads in the five Kampala city divisions. Additionally, the authority seeks to decongest the city of illegal vendors and hawkers.

Kisaka revealed that government has already provided a ten-acre piece of land in the city where the chased vendors and hawkers will be settled, adding that this year, no one will be allowed to operate city streets.

Meanwhile, she warned that no illegal developer will be tolerated as all illegal structures will be destroyed to protect city dwellers from poor quality structures which have claimed lives in the recent past.