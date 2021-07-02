By Ritah Kemigisa

The Kampala Capital City Authority spokesperson Daniel NuweAbeine has revealed that the authority will today be ready with sorted data to be used to verify city residents who will benefit from government’s covid cash relief.

The Gender ministry on Wednesday directed the authority to produce the first list of the over 157,000 people from Kampala who are taking the lion’s share of the aid package from the selected over 500,000 households in 42 districts.

NuwaAbeine tells KFM that by last evening, the authority was finalising sorting the existing data from lists of those who received food relief during last year’s lockdown.

He says the final verified data will be sent out to various divisions and parishes for local council leaders for further scrutiny before the release of the money to the recipient anticipated on July 6th.

Speaking on KFM’s DMighty breakfast show this morning, Prime minister Robinah Nabbanja has confirmed that they will pick data of beneficiaries from KCCA and town clerks today.

The Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development Aggrey Kibenge revealed that a Shs 4m funding support will be provided to every municipality and division with in the cities to facilitate compilation of the lists, with the final list of beneficiaries expected to be submitted by July 6th.