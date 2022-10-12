By Shabibah Nakirigya

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has finalised plans to screen over 4,000 frontline workers from all the five divisions which constitute Kampala district as they plan for their salary enhancement.

Speaking to the media during the first-ever frontline workers’ appreciation day held at Kololo ceremonial grounds today, Wednesday, October 12, the KCCA Executive Director, Dorothy Kisaka said that the salary enhancement process will start with screening of all workers.

“As authorities, we would love to see these casual workers getting their salary on time but we have to follow the policy, We have to sit as technical team and discuss how the salary issues can be handled depending on our budget because we cannot make decisions as individuals but we have to start with the screening process,” she said.

Ms. Kisaka added that some organizations hiring these workers did not register them well, something that has resulted in missing their salaries.

“During the screening process, we will also validate the details of casual workers from their service providers which include; KCCA, Sacco and Seven Hills which were contracted by the authority,” she noted.

Mr. Salim Uhuru, the Mayor of Kampala Central Division who represented the Kampala Minister, Hajati Misa Kabanda said the salary enhancement should be among the first priorities.

“We want all the salary arrears to be cleared very soon because these workers have responsibilities and they go through a lot to be on duty, waking up early, getting accidents while on duty and failure to have required protection equipment,” he said

Frontline workers include the KCCA enforcement team, garbage collectors, toilet cleaners, sweepers, drainage cleaners, landscapers, and others.