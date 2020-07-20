

Kampala Capital City Authority is to embark on a sensitization campaign on the need for trade order in the city.

This followed last week’s incident in the new taxi park where a suspected mask vendor who tried to resist arrest stabbed 3 KCCA law enforcement officers.

The city authority’s interim spokesperson, Daniel Muhumuza Nuwabine, tells KFM that the incident brought to their attention the need to do more sensitization campaigns to help city dwellers appreciate the role of enforcement officers.

He urged the public not to resort to violence in case of any misunderstanding with enforcement officers and rather forward their complaints to relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, Nuwabine adds that they are to beef up security for their enforcement officers with backup from Uganda police and also tip them on how to stay safe during violent attacks.