By Prossy Kisakye

The Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority, Dorothy Kisaka has announced that the authority is to set up a Parish Development Model (PDM) training center to popularize the PDM gospel in Kampala Capital City.

She made the remarks during the Ministerial briefing on the ongoing Parish Development Model in Kampala, Kisaka the trainings will enable leaders to fully comprehend the message of PDM and transmit the same to the grassroots.

Kisaka said this, coupled with the Smart City strategy will foster effective service delivery at all the 99 Parishes that make up KCCA.