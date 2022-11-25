Kampala Capital City Authority is set to start attaching boda boda riders to gazetted stages effective 1st January 2023.

This has been revealed by Eng. Fortunate Biira, a transport engineer with KCCA while unveiling the roadmap for streamlining boda operations in the city.

She however noted that only those who are trained, certified, and also acquired the necessary documents like national IDs and driver’s licenses among others will be allocated stages.

She adds that enforcement will then commence on 1st March 2023, to rid the city of all riders who do not meet the requirements and have no gazetted areas of operation.

The city authorities envisage having about 20000-25000 bodas operating within the city center.