

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has urged boda boda operators in the city to register at gazatted stages to avoid unnecessary inconvenience by enforcement officers.

Following the presidential directive allowing bodaboda riders to carry passengers, cabinet on Saturday approved the Boda Boda Free Zone policy which bars access to the City Centre and requires all riders to only work from gazatted stages.

However speaking to KFM the interim spokesperson of the authority, Daniel Nuweabine, says implementation of the directives started yesterday though enforcement will begin on 31st July.

This is after the government yesterday suspended enforcement of the ban on boda bodas in the city to allow demarcation of roads and attaching signages to the gazetted stages and finalize registration.

Nuweabine adds that registration is totally free of charge and riders should not be duped by unscrupulous people.