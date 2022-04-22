By Prossy Kisakye

The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Valuation Court has pledged to look into the pending complaints raised by the City Landlords over the high property rate tax charged.

Yesterday, the Authority’s political wing approved the new Valuation Court Members who were elected by the City Lord Mayor Elias Lukwago.

Three members constitute this court: Eng Samuel Muyizi was elected the new Chairperson and the other members are Eng Brian Kayemba and Eng Dauphine Muwonge.

Speaking to KFM, Eng Dauphine Muwonge, a court member said court members will sit and see whether landlords’ complaints weigh and determine how much money should be reduced.

Under the Local Government (Rating) Act, 2005, property rate is levied on all immovable property or buildings, commercially managed like schools, rented houses, rented shops, factories, Hotels, Private and Public Universities, and any part of which is used for business even if it is owner-occupied.

KCCA charges 6% of the rentable value.