Uganda and the European Union are not adversaries and should focus on strengthening their shared goals, President Museveni has said.

The President made the remarks yesterday at a meeting with European Union envoys at State House Entebbe. The envoys were led by Mr Attilio Pacifici.

Others were Mr Per Lindgarde of Sweden, Mr William Carlos (Ireland), Mr Rudi Veestraeten (Belgium), Mr Jules Armand Ania Mbossou (France), Mr Nicolaj Itejberg Peterson (Denmark), Mr Massimiliano Mazzanti (Italy), Mr Mathias Schauer (Germany), Ms Karin Boven (Netherlands) and Dr Roswitha Kremser of Austria.

