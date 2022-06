By Benjamin Jumbe

FDC president Patrick Amuriat has asked Ugandans to continue praying for their country.

He is among pilgrims who have converged at Namugongo for the martyrs day celebrations.

Amuriat says many are still struggling with poverty and other challenges with little support from government.

He however congratulates those that have made it for this year’s pilgrimage after 2 years of its closure due to Covid-19.