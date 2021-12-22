By Benjamin Jumbe

Kenya has agreed to lift the import ban on Uganda’s poultry products.

This has been announced by Agriculture Ministers of both countries following trade talks held in Nairobi, Kenya yesterday.

In a joint communique issued, both delegations agreed to immediately remove any administrative measures that have inhibited trade in poultry and poultry products.

Kenyan authorities had this year banned the importation of poultry products from Uganda to protect their internal market interest which prompted Uganda’s cabinet to approve reciprocating the ban.

Both delegations also undertook to immediately remove levies that had been maintained by both countries in contravention of the EAC Customs and in any case not later than 1st July 2022.

The Ugandan delegation was led by the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries; Frank Tumwebaze, while the Kenyan side was led by the Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, and Cooperatives Peter Munya.