By Dorothy Nakaweesi

Kenya Airways has joined other airlines in cutting flights destined to Entebbe as Covid-19 third wave takes toll on Uganda.

In June, Emirates Airline suspended passenger flights from Uganda to Dubai until further notice, responding to a UAE government directive which stopped Ugandans traveling to the region.

Later, Rwanda Air too suspended flights to and from Entebbe International Airport.

Kenya Airways and the other airlines are citing high cases of Covid-19 in Uganda and strict government containment measures, which have reduced demand on the route, as causes for the reduction on the flights.

However, when contacted on Kenya’s decision, the head of Communication at the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Mr Vianney Luggya said: “We are yet to get an official communication about Kenya’s decision to cut flights.”

Luggya added that in order to curb further spread of the new coronavirus wave, UCAA restricted flights from India.