By Ritah Kemigisa

The Loima constituency MP in Kenya, Jeremiya Ekamais has apologized to Uganda for the lives lost in Karamoja due to criminality.

This follows the March 21st2021 incident where the Kenyan Turkana criminals killed three geologists from the ministry of energy and mineral development and two UPDF officers in Moroto.

Speaking at the handover of two guns from the Turkana County in Kenya, Jeremiya noted that issues of security are very sensitive especially at cross border points.

He has now called for technical and operational interventions to enable the peaceful co-existence of both communities.

According to a statement from the UPDF spokesperson released today, the two guns were taken by the armed warriors after killing the geologists and UPDF officers.

The guns have been handed over to a Ugandan joint security delegation led by the Moroto Resident District Commissioner George Wopuwa.

On his part Wopuwa has called upon leaders from Uganda and Kenya to embrace pan Africanism in pursuit of regional peace and security.